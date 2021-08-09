R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock worth $386,506,333. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,590,000 after buying an additional 359,093 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,808 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 50,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $20.80 on Monday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $31.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

