Rackspace Technology (RXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RXT opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -12.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.42. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

In related news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amar Maletira acquired 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares worth $1,395,116. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

