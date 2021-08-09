RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $597.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.05. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

