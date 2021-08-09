Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Stock Position Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Radiant Logistics worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 61.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.83%.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.