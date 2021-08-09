Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) PT Lowered to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RDUS has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of RDUS opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $664.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.90. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Radius Health by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after buying an additional 276,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at $6,154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

