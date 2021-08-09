Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 760%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.83. 7,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,182. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -75.18 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.