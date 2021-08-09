Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.64.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $112.49 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Insiders sold a total of 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.