Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $125.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective upped by Truist from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $112.49 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

