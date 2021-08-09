Raymond James Boosts Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $220.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.07.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $169.60 on Friday. Avalara has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.27.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,177.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,509. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Avalara in the second quarter worth $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avalara by 335.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

