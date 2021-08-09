Raymond James Downgrades Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLD. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE:COLD opened at $37.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -744.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

