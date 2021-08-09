Raymond James Raises Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Price Target to C$79.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price objective raised by Raymond James to C$79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$73.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$73.61. The firm has a market cap of C$8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$64.17 and a 52 week high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$419.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

