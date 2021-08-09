Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 404 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 489,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,719,000 after purchasing an additional 104,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after acquiring an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,120,000 after acquiring an additional 588,982 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,522.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.54 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

