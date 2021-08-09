Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 42.9% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 69.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 5,596.9% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTN stock opened at $306.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.77. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $191.56 and a one year high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

