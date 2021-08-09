Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ventas by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after buying an additional 68,909 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 116.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ventas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,815,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $58.30 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.20, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

