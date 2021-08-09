Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $405,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FANG stock opened at $80.05 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

