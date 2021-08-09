Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,358 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vale by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Vale by 7.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Vale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $20.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

