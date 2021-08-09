Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 840 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 53.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

NYSE TY opened at $34.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.17. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.2388 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.