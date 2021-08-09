Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,356 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

NYSE VST opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

