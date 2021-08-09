Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,622,000 after acquiring an additional 597,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after buying an additional 660,152 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,963,000 after buying an additional 488,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,139,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,492,000 after buying an additional 111,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

