RDA Financial Network Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM opened at $379.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

