RDA Financial Network Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

TMO stock opened at $538.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $211.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $500.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $544.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

