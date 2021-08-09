RDA Financial Network Has $485,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 28.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $81.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

