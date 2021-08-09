RDA Financial Network Increases Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.