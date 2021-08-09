RDA Financial Network Sells 1,635 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.20 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

