Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ready Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley upped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

