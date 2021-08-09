Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mitek Systems (MITK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK):

8/6/2021 – Mitek Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

8/5/2021 – Mitek Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

7/30/2021 – Mitek Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Mitek Systems was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/21/2021 – Mitek Systems is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Mitek Systems is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Mitek Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

6/10/2021 – Mitek Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,059. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $923.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 499.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 474,012 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 97.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 350,054 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $4,854,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 192.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 411,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

