Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

8/4/2021 – Pulse Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/26/2021 – Pulse Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.69. 1,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.60. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $45.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

