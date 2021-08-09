Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 185,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,676,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 146,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH opened at $47.98 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.