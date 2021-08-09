Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $39,000 in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 608 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $63.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

