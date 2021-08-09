Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,314,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

Shares of NTAP opened at $82.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

