Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 969 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,956,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,805,000 after buying an additional 229,226 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXS opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.96. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

