Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after buying an additional 110,165 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,145.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 69,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 63,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,890,000 after buying an additional 56,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,808,000 after buying an additional 34,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $147.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.82. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $123.34 and a 52-week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

