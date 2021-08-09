Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $317,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 15,677.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $186.03 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

