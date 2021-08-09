Redd (RDD) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,833.12 or 0.99786780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00029596 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00067382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000813 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012311 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

