Refined Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 5,831 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Refined Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060,094 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 170,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after purchasing an additional 137,888 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,899,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $138.10 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $139.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

