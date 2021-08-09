Refined Wealth Management Buys Shares of 33,936 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 4.7% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $162.66 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $192.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

