Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

RBNC stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $476.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $5,522,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.