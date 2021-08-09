Renasant Bank Acquires 1,185 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Renasant Bank increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,332,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,972. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

