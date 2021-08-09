Renasant Bank Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.92 on Monday, reaching $411.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

