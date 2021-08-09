Renasant Bank Purchases 2,885 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Renasant were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,306,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,833,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,159,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Renasant by 3.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,068,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after buying an additional 80,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Renasant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,033,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNST. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.24. 4,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,894. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

