Renasant Bank Purchases Shares of 3,492 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Renasant Bank bought a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.89. 3,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,201. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.