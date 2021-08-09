Renasant Bank Reduces Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Renasant Bank lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.18. 67,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,270. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

