Renasant Bank Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after purchasing an additional 129,955 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 45.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 80.7% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $75.82. 85,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,184. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

