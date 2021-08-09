Renasant Bank Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Renasant Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

NYSE GS traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $403.32. 236,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $398.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

