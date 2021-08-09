Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Republic Services by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.22. 5,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

