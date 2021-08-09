Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The First Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The First Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $39.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.99. The First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The First Bancshares by 26.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The First Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The First Bancshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.