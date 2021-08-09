Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.48 EPS.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LGIH. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

LGIH opened at $158.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.44. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.