ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $278.59

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $278.59 and last traded at $278.15, with a volume of 3007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $274.69.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

