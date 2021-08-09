Retirement Planning Group Purchases Shares of 11,949 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,229,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,290,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after buying an additional 188,226 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 872,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,224 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 853,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 131,086 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BATS GOVT traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,656 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.