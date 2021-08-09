Retirement Planning Group Purchases Shares of 11,949 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,229,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,290,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after buying an additional 188,226 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 872,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,224 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 853,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 131,086 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,656 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.65.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.