Retirement Planning Group Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.50. 267,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.